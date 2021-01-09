On this week's edition of the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield podcast, The Marne Report, we chat with Sgt. Maj. Adam Shaw from the Directorate of Emergency Services about the updated speeding guidelines for Active Duty Soldiers on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 12:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
