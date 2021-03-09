Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - COMACC discusses mission importance of Tinker units

    09.03.2021

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command visited Tinker Air Force Base for a second time recently. This time around we had a chance to sit down with the General for a discussion on the 552 Air Control Wing, the critical missions performed by the men and women of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex and more.

    

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 15:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67263
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108549813.mp3
    Length: 00:10:55
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command

