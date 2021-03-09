Tinker Talks - COMACC discusses mission importance of Tinker units

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67263" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command visited Tinker Air Force Base for a second time recently. This time around we had a chance to sit down with the General for a discussion on the 552 Air Control Wing, the critical missions performed by the men and women of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex and more.