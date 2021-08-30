Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    786th Civil Engineer Squadron Supports OAR - Radio

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 786th Civil Engineer Squadron supports Operation Allies Refuge. On 30 August 2021, the Electrical Systems section, works to provide the newest addition of the pods, the unaccompanied minors pod, with electricity.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 16:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67238
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108543273.mp3
    Length: 00:00:45
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Supports OAR - Radio, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

