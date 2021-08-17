This spot encourages members to practice fire safety by not setting off fire alarms at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 17, 2021. (Department of Defense radio spot by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67224
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108541216.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Alarms Radio Spot, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
