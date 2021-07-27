This spot promotes the importance of keeping track of your mental health and reaching out to your mental health office at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jul. 27, 2021. (Department of Defense radio spot by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67221
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108541213.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Intrusive Thoughts Mental Health Radio Spot, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT