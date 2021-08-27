In this episode, Counterintelligence Lead and Program Security Officer at Office of Special Projects Detachment 9, Operating Location JSF, Special Agent Aaron Garcia, shares his story.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 11:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67194
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108536770.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:59
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, OSI Today (My OSI Journey 10), by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT