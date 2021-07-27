Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Special Victims' Counsel

    Yokota Special Victims' Counsel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2021

    Audio by Seaman Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer Brian Sipe informs Misawa Air Base about an avenue for assistance for victims of interpersonal violence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 23:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67187
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108536058.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Special Victims' Counsel, by SN Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Yokota
    Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT