    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 18: Meet the new Sustainer 7

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    On this episode we are happy to welcome the command team of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command -- Brig. Gen. Steven Allen and Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Peters. CSM Peters comes to Korea after spending a year in Kuwait, and we're happy to introduce him as the new Command Sergeant Major of Team19. CSM Peters talks about his early days in the Army stationed at the White House Communications Agency (5:15) and how he's enjoying Korea so far (7:05). And after appearing on the inaugural episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, the commanding general of 19th ESC -- Brig. Gen. Steven Allen -- is back to speak about the fight against COVID-19 (8:45), and the importance of sponsorship for incoming Soldiers (20:15)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 23:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67168
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108532474.mp3
    Length: 00:31:43
    Composer 19th ESC PAO
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 18: Meet the new Sustainer 7, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    19th ESC
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

