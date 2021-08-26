On this episode we are happy to welcome the command team of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command -- Brig. Gen. Steven Allen and Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Peters. CSM Peters comes to Korea after spending a year in Kuwait, and we're happy to introduce him as the new Command Sergeant Major of Team19. CSM Peters talks about his early days in the Army stationed at the White House Communications Agency (5:15) and how he's enjoying Korea so far (7:05). And after appearing on the inaugural episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, the commanding general of 19th ESC -- Brig. Gen. Steven Allen -- is back to speak about the fight against COVID-19 (8:45), and the importance of sponsorship for incoming Soldiers (20:15)
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 18: Meet the new Sustainer 7, by SFC Adam Ross
