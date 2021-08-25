Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D MEB Podcast #2

    3D MEB Podcast #2

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Audio by Maj. Caleb Eames 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    3D MEB Podcast episode #2, hosted by Cpl Cameron Carawan. Special guest is MGySgt Leander, discussing MEB readiness. Topics include MGySgt's biography, the history of 3D MEB crisis responses, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, Operation Damayan, Operation Tomodachi and the Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) deployments.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 04:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67161
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108530821.mp3
    Length: 00:33:20
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D MEB Podcast #2, by MAJ Caleb Eames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    HADR
    readiness
    3D MEB
    ACM
    Kyle Ellison

