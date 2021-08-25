3D MEB Podcast #2

3D MEB Podcast episode #2, hosted by Cpl Cameron Carawan. Special guest is MGySgt Leander, discussing MEB readiness. Topics include MGySgt's biography, the history of 3D MEB crisis responses, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, Operation Damayan, Operation Tomodachi and the Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) deployments.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 04:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67161
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108530821.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:20
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
