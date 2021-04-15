Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSC Podcast: MG Dennis LeMaster on his experiences

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Audio by Capt. Lamanda Jackson 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Army Medical Service Corps podcast, here we will discuss leader experiences, development, career opportunities, and other topics that impact our corps. For our first episode CPT Aprica Bullock sat down with the 19th Medical Service Corps Chief and Commanding General for the Medical Center of Excellence, MG Dennis LeMaster and discussed his experiences throughout his career. As a young child MG LeMaster was that kid who played Army. MG LeMaster briefly describes his career up to his current position. His career has given him opportunities all over the Army, the world, and interacting with other government agencies. He describes his top three priorities for Family and leadership. He shares a few of the books he is currently reading. MG LeMaster points out some characteristics he looks for in Company grade leadership. He shares the importance of resetting and ways to get after it. He briefly captures his insight on OERs and shares an experience he had earlier in his career. In closing, MG LeMaster shares what he hopes his legacy would be professionally and personally.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:48:24
    Location: TX, US
