In this episode of The Leadership Minutes Col. Leland Blanchard talks with Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard, who visited the campus of the National Guard Professional Education Center during the Army National Guard's Green Tab Commanders Conference, April 5-8, 2021.
The National Guard Professional Education Center Podcast, "The Leadership Minutes", focuses on leadership, how to improve our organizations and how to help our Soldiers and civilians reach their highest potential.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 17:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|67153
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108528455.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:27
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AR, US
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Leadership Minutes FY21 Episode 2, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT