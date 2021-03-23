Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEC Podcast The Leadership Minutes FY21 Episode 1

    AR, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    National Guard Professional Education Center

    In this episode of The Leadership Minutes, Col. Leland Blanchard talks with Chaplain (Col.) Larry Bazer, deputy director of the National Guard Bureau Office of the Joint Chaplain, visited the campus of the National Guard Professional Education Center, March 23, 2021.

    The National Guard Professional Education Center Podcast, "The Leadership Minutes", focuses on leadership, how to improve our organizations and how to help our Soldiers and civilians reach their highest potential.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 17:53
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:35:04
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AR, US
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    This work, PEC Podcast The Leadership Minutes FY21 Episode 1, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Camp Robinson
    Chaplain
    National Guard
    NGPEC
    Colonel Larry Bazer

