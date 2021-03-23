PEC Podcast The Leadership Minutes FY21 Episode 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67152" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of The Leadership Minutes, Col. Leland Blanchard talks with Chaplain (Col.) Larry Bazer, deputy director of the National Guard Bureau Office of the Joint Chaplain, visited the campus of the National Guard Professional Education Center, March 23, 2021.



The National Guard Professional Education Center Podcast, "The Leadership Minutes", focuses on leadership, how to improve our organizations and how to help our Soldiers and civilians reach their highest potential.