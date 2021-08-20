Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 17: Staying financially fit

Do you know how to read an LES? Have you ever set up a real budget for your finances? August is Financial Readiness Month, and we're talking with Cpt. Courtney Hull of 176th Financial Management Support Unit, and Ms. Lana Edwards, the Area IV Financial Readiness Program Manager, so they can answer all questions about finance. During our conversation, we talk about how Ms. Edwards' office can help you (6:30), common financial problems Soldiers encounter (11:15) and what one piece of advice they can give about finance to help military families (21:20).



