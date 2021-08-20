Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 17: Staying financially fit

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Do you know how to read an LES? Have you ever set up a real budget for your finances? August is Financial Readiness Month, and we're talking with Cpt. Courtney Hull of 176th Financial Management Support Unit, and Ms. Lana Edwards, the Area IV Financial Readiness Program Manager, so they can answer all questions about finance. During our conversation, we talk about how Ms. Edwards' office can help you (6:30), common financial problems Soldiers encounter (11:15) and what one piece of advice they can give about finance to help military families (21:20).

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss one episode!

    

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 17: Staying financially fit, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    finance
    podcast
    readiness
    Team19

