The Warrior's Word is a 5-7 minute faith based podcast for the men and women of Operations Group Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, LA.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 13:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67123
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108516577.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:42
|Artist
|The Warrior's Word - Episode 7
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Warrior's Word - Episode 7, by CPT Christopher Kitchens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT