    The Warrior's Word - Episode 7

    LA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Audio by Capt. Christopher Kitchens 

    Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group

    The Warrior's Word is a 5-7 minute faith based podcast for the men and women of Operations Group Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, LA.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67123
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108516577.mp3
    Length: 00:06:42
    Artist The Warrior's Word - Episode 7
    Location: LA, US
    This work, The Warrior's Word - Episode 7, by CPT Christopher Kitchens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Faith
    Religious
    Warrior's Word

