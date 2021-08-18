Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERN17AUG21 USS Cole and USS Gravely supported two major exercises

    ERN17AUG21 USS Cole and USS Gravely supported two major exercises

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    08.18.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    ERN17AUG21 USS Cole and USS Gravely supported two major exercises: operation Black Widow and Large Scale Exercise 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 07:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67122
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108515912.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERN17AUG21 USS Cole and USS Gravely supported two major exercises, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    PAO
    Navy
    Spain
    Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT