ERN17AUG21 USS Cole and USS Gravely supported two major exercises: operation Black Widow and Large Scale Exercise 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 07:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67122
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108515912.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERN17AUG21 USS Cole and USS Gravely supported two major exercises, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT