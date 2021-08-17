This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (August 17, 2021) This newscast covers the DOD Skill Bridge program, NAVADMIN 171/21, and recent information on the Bahrain School's ID's. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Propert reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 03:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67121
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108515825.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat- 17AUG21, by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
