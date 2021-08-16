Digging Deep - Introduction

Digging Deep: Understanding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District



S1E1a - Introduction



Simple, informal conversations with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District leaders and team members designed to help you better understand what USACE is and what it does – from the District’s mission, to the various programs that contribute to that mission; from the District’s projects that serve the public, to the team members behind the projects; from USACE and project history to career insight.



Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office