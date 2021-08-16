Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Digging Deep - Introduction

    Digging Deep - Introduction

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Audio by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Digging Deep: Understanding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

    S1E1a - Introduction

    Simple, informal conversations with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District leaders and team members designed to help you better understand what USACE is and what it does – from the District’s mission, to the various programs that contribute to that mission; from the District’s projects that serve the public, to the team members behind the projects; from USACE and project history to career insight.

    Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office

