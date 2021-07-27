Quick Thoughts About The Shot

Hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine? No worries. Public Health Emergency officer, Maj. Ricardo Sequeira touches on a few concerns some have had when making the decision to get vaccinated or not. He provides resources to empower Airmen to make a well-informed decision about their healthcare.
