Quick Thoughts About The Shot

Hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine? No worries. Public Health Emergency officer, Maj. Ricardo Sequeira touches on a few concerns some have had when making the decision to get vaccinated or not. He provides resources to empower Airmen to make a well-informed decision about their healthcare.