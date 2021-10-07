Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel and Capt. Andre Jordan

    Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel and Capt. Andre Jordan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.10.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel and Capt. Andre Jordan discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 05:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67111
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108514121.mp3
    Length: 00:23:02
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    332nd AEW
    AFCENT
    Spit Fire Podcast

