CorpsTalk: The filter episode (S2Ep1)

In this episode of Corps Talk, it's all about filters. See how leadership filters are applied by the new district commander, Col. Brian Hallberg, to help deliver the mission; how an environmental restoration project is based on using natural filtration to help return the Chesapeake Bay to health; and, hear what Women's Equality Day 2021 looks like through the filter of one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' leading ladies, Ms. Karen Baker.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 13:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67108
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108512977.mp3
|Length:
|01:28:15
|Artist
|Andria Allmond
|Composer
|Andria Allmond
|Conductor
|Andria Allmond
|Album
|The Filter Episode
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Talk
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
