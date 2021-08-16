Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CorpsTalk: The filter episode (S2Ep1)

    CorpsTalk: The filter episode (S2Ep1)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Audio by Andria Allmond  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode of Corps Talk, it's all about filters. See how leadership filters are applied by the new district commander, Col. Brian Hallberg, to help deliver the mission; how an environmental restoration project is based on using natural filtration to help return the Chesapeake Bay to health; and, hear what Women's Equality Day 2021 looks like through the filter of one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' leading ladies, Ms. Karen Baker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 13:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67108
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108512977.mp3
    Length: 01:28:15
    Artist Andria Allmond
    Composer Andria Allmond
    Conductor Andria Allmond
    Album The Filter Episode
    Track # 1
    Disc # 2
    Year 2021
    Genre Talk
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CorpsTalk: The filter episode (S2Ep1), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Women's Equality Day
    Chesapeake Bay
    Karen Baker
    2021
    Brian Hallberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT