    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERN16AUG21 Carlos Del Toro visits USS Kearsarge

    ERN16AUG21 Carlos Del Toro visits USS Kearsarge

    SPAIN

    08.16.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    ERN16AUG21 Carlos Del Toro visits USS Kearsarge less than 24 hours after being sworn in.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 07:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67106
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108512784.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERN16AUG21 Carlos Del Toro visits USS Kearsarge, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    News
    PSA
    Spain
    Rota

