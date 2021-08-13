Lab Life - Lab Bite: GPS 101

Dr. Joanna Hinks joins us for our first "Lab Bite" to explain how GPS works. "Lab Bites" are short bite-sized looks into topics that didn't make it into a feature length episode. Dr. Hinks also joined us on Episdoe 31: What's a Vanguard.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 17:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:07:44
