    Lab Life - Lab Bite: GPS 101

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Audio by Kenneth McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Joanna Hinks joins us for our first "Lab Bite" to explain how GPS works. "Lab Bites" are short bite-sized looks into topics that didn't make it into a feature length episode. Dr. Hinks also joined us on Episdoe 31: What's a Vanguard.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 17:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Lab Bite: GPS 101, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

