Corpstruction - Eufaula Dam Bridge Deck Replacement with Levi Rundell

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67102" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Tulsa District engineer, Levi Rundell is working on the Eufaula Dam bridge replacement project. Rundell talks about the Ultra High Performance Concrete being used to practically "weld" concrete panels together. When completed the Eufaula Dam bridge will have the highest concentration of Ultra High Performance Concrete in the State of Oklahoma. Rundell also provided an update about expected reopening of the roadway.