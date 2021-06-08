Tulsa District engineer, Levi Rundell is working on the Eufaula Dam bridge replacement project. Rundell talks about the Ultra High Performance Concrete being used to practically "weld" concrete panels together. When completed the Eufaula Dam bridge will have the highest concentration of Ultra High Performance Concrete in the State of Oklahoma. Rundell also provided an update about expected reopening of the roadway.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 16:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67102
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108510570.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:52
|Artist
|Brannen Parrish
|Album
|Corpstruction - Episode 6
|Year
|808
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Corpstruction - Eufaula Dam Bridge Deck Replacement with Levi Rundell, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT