Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - Eufaula Dam Bridge Deck Replacement with Levi Rundell

    Corpstruction - Eufaula Dam Bridge Deck Replacement with Levi Rundell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District engineer, Levi Rundell is working on the Eufaula Dam bridge replacement project. Rundell talks about the Ultra High Performance Concrete being used to practically "weld" concrete panels together. When completed the Eufaula Dam bridge will have the highest concentration of Ultra High Performance Concrete in the State of Oklahoma. Rundell also provided an update about expected reopening of the roadway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 16:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67102
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108510570.mp3
    Length: 00:33:52
    Artist Brannen Parrish
    Album Corpstruction - Episode 6
    Year 808
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Eufaula Dam Bridge Deck Replacement with Levi Rundell, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    bridge
    concrete
    Dam
    Oklahoma
    infrastructure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT