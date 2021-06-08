Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC commander set to retire

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center, recently sat down with Tinker Talks to discuss his Air Force career and his time as the leader of the AFSC.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 17:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    This work, AFSC commander set to retire, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tinker Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command

