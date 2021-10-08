The Palmetto Guardian Episode 108

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mrs. Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office, about communication skills and different ways to successfully communicate with others and how to have a healthy conversation. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.