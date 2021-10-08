Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Palmetto Guardian Episode 108

    The Palmetto Guardian Episode 108

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mrs. Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office, about communication skills and different ways to successfully communicate with others and how to have a healthy conversation. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 13:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67094
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108506768.mp3
    Length: 00:36:59
    Year 2021
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Palmetto Guardian Episode 108, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communication
    behavioral health
    south carolina national guard
    sc national guard
    communication skills
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT