On this month's Blue & Beyond podcast CMSgt Jason David had the pleasure of speaking with the 5th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Bob Gaylor.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 18:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67067
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108501702.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:11
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Blue & Beyond - CMSgt Jason David & 5th Chief Master Sergeant Bob Gaylor, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT