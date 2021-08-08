Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 4

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Check out the latest edition of AR Minuteman Moment! This episode is packed with great info regarding educational benefits for Guard members! Enrolling in college? There are a plethora of options for you to receive tuition assistance!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 4, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

