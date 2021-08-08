Check out the latest edition of AR Minuteman Moment! This episode is packed with great info regarding educational benefits for Guard members! Enrolling in college? There are a plethora of options for you to receive tuition assistance!
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2021 08:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67056
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108496393.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:00
|Artist
|Jessica Roles
|Composer
|Jessica Roles
|Conductor
|Jessica Roles
|Album
|AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 4
|Track #
|4
|Disc #
|4
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Informative
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 4, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT