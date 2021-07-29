Beneath the Wing – Episode 19

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews Master Sgt. Neil Bacon, 133rd Air Transportation Function, in St. Paul, Minn., July 29, 2021. Bacon reflects on his journey through alcohol addiction, the changes the Air Transportation Function has gone through, and his love of music.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)