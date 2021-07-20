This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (July 20, 2021) This newscast covers the COVID-19 Overseas travel update, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Boat Teams set sail , and NSA Bahrain Base Service Updates. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 08:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67025
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108485276.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat- 20JUL21, by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT