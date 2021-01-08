The FireDawg Podcast - Fire Protection History - Part 4 - 2000's - Present - Damean Moore

In the final episode of the Air Force Fire Service History series, Matt joins SMSgt Dameon Moore to cover Air Force Fire Protection history from 2000 to present day. Over the past few years, Sergeant Moore has dedicated much of his time to researching and studying both Air Force Civil Engineer and Fire Protection history. His efforts were inspired by a personal drive to know our history and to make sure others within the career field know the history. The material covered in this episode and in subsequent history episodes come from a variety of sources. A condensed version of the material, as well as links to resources, are available on our website firedawg.us.