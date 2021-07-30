Dr. Michael Gregg, AFRL Aerospace Systems Director, joins the podcast to discuss hypersonics, rotating detonation engines and cars.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 15:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67019
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108482804.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:38
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|28
This work, Lab Life - Episode 51: Need for Speed, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT