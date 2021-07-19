Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File - Episode 2: Focused discussion on the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate

    Your Personnel File - Episode 2: Focused discussion on the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Audio by Shatara Riis 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    A conversation with Brig. Gen. Kris Belanger and Sgt. Maj. Stuart Coupe on the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate's role and responsibilities to the Total Army.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:31:04
    Fort Knox
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

