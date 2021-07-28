Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Tokyo Eagle 810's "Kanto Kickstart"

    AFN Tokyo Eagle 810's "Kanto Kickstart"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.28.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    AN excerpt from AFN Tokyo Eagle 810's morning show the "Kanto Kickstart."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 00:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66985
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108474902.mp3
    Length: 00:15:25
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Tokyo Eagle 810's "Kanto Kickstart", by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn tokyo japan eagle 810 kanto kickstart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT