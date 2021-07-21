Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FSS Spot: Back to School Brunch

    FSS Spot: Back to School Brunch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.21.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anthony Rodeback 

    AFN Misawa

    This is a 30 second radio spot for the 35th Force Support Squadron’s Back to school Brunch.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 21:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66948
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108462353.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FSS Spot: Back to School Brunch, by SSgt Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    School
    Japan
    Misawa
    Air Force
    Brunch
    35 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT