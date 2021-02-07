Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D MEB Podcast #1

    JAPAN

    07.02.2021

    Audio by Maj. Caleb Eames 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    The first 3D MEB podcast focused on introducing the 3D MEB resiliency, readiness and relevancy to key audiences, including 3D MEB Marines, families, and stakeholders, and featured an interview with the 3D MEB Commanding General Brig. Gen Kyle Ellison. Recorded July 2, 2021 and hosted by Cpl. Cameron Carawan. VIRIN #: 210702-M-CE123-0001

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 08:49
    podcast
    ready
    resilient
    3D MEB
    relevant
    Kyle Ellison

