Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERN16JUL (More money from Congress for the navy )

    ERN16JUL (More money from Congress for the navy )

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    07.15.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    AFN Rota

    ERN16JUL (More money from Congress for the navy )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66938
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108457708.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERN16JUL (More money from Congress for the navy ), by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rota News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT