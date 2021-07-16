Spc. Benard Keter talks to a Fox News reporter about coming to the United States from Kenya, joining the Army, his running career, and his expectations as a member of the current U.S. Olympic Track and Field team.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 21:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66933
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108455500.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:20
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox News - Spc. Benard Keter, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT