    Fox News - Spc. Benard Keter

    Fox News - Spc. Benard Keter

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Spc. Benard Keter talks to a Fox News reporter about coming to the United States from Kenya, joining the Army, his running career, and his expectations as a member of the current U.S. Olympic Track and Field team.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 21:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2021
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    track and field
    Fox News
    running
    Olympics
    Benard Keter

