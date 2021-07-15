U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mississippi Valley Division (MVD) Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland hosted a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Virtual Forum on July 15, 2021. The topic for the forum was ‘In the Valley: The Reasonable Accommodation Process’, and panelists included Stacy Sigman, Natural Resource Manager for the Vicksburg District Lake Ouachita Field Office, Willie Day, MVD Equal Employee Opportunity (EEO) Manager, and Rachal Deahl, Rock Island District EEO Manager
This particular discussion focused on the panelists' individual roles associated with the RA process. Topics included how to request a RA, a supervisor's responsibility, the Disability Program Manager's role, an actual real example of a RA request that was processed, and RA's related to COVID.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 11:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66925
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108454754.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:26
|Location:
|MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Forum: The Reasonable Accommodation Process, by Mary Miller Ratcliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT