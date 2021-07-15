Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Forum: The Reasonable Accommodation Process

    MS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Audio by Mary Miller Ratcliff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mississippi Valley Division (MVD) Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland hosted a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Virtual Forum on July 15, 2021. The topic for the forum was ‘In the Valley: The Reasonable Accommodation Process’, and panelists included Stacy Sigman, Natural Resource Manager for the Vicksburg District Lake Ouachita Field Office, Willie Day, MVD Equal Employee Opportunity (EEO) Manager, and Rachal Deahl, Rock Island District EEO Manager

    This particular discussion focused on the panelists' individual roles associated with the RA process. Topics included how to request a RA, a supervisor's responsibility, the Disability Program Manager's role, an actual real example of a RA request that was processed, and RA's related to COVID.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 11:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Forum: The Reasonable Accommodation Process, by Mary Miller Ratcliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

