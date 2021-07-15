Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Forum: The Reasonable Accommodation Process

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mississippi Valley Division (MVD) Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland hosted a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Virtual Forum on July 15, 2021. The topic for the forum was ‘In the Valley: The Reasonable Accommodation Process’, and panelists included Stacy Sigman, Natural Resource Manager for the Vicksburg District Lake Ouachita Field Office, Willie Day, MVD Equal Employee Opportunity (EEO) Manager, and Rachal Deahl, Rock Island District EEO Manager



This particular discussion focused on the panelists' individual roles associated with the RA process. Topics included how to request a RA, a supervisor's responsibility, the Disability Program Manager's role, an actual real example of a RA request that was processed, and RA's related to COVID.