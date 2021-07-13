Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFN15-442

    TFN15-442

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    07.13.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    The Fleet and Family Support Center joins AFN Rota in studio every Thursday at 9 a.m. to discuss up coming events and programs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 07:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66892
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108448142.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFN15-442, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FFSC
    Navy
    Spain
    Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT