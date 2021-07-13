The Rota Public Affairs Office updated their appointment booking system and can now be scheduled via their Facebook page.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 02:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66891
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108448141.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
