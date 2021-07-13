Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFN30-471

    TFN30-471

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    07.13.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    The Rota Public Affairs Office updated their appointment booking system and can now be scheduled via their Facebook page.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 02:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66891
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108448141.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFN30-471, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PAO
    Navy
    Spain
    Rota
    Sapin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT