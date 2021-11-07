The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 33 - Fire Officer Development - 7-Level Course - SMSgt Jeffrey Wyatt

In Episode 33, Matt speaks with SMSgt Jeffrey Wyatt about his effort to create a Fire Officer Development course (aka 7-Level School) for Air Force Firefighters. Sergeant Wyatt is the Fire Protection Force Development Manager at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC). In that position, he has oversight of Career Development Courses (CDCs) and many other initiatives such as the Rookie Development Program. Recently, he has been working on developing a Fire Officer Development Course. In the episode, he discusses the rationale behind creating the course and what it would look like.