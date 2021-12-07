Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Radio Report: Love Your Kids

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.12.2021

    Audio by Seaman Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Navy Chaplain, Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Henderson tells Misawa Air Base about dates in July that emphasize showing love to your children and encourages listeners to be consistent in showing love to their own children.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 23:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Radio Report: Love Your Kids, by SN Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Children
    Family
    Chaplain

