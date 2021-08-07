Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Captain's Call - AFN Misawa - 8 JULY 2021

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, and CMC Thomas "Dean" Howell, speak on the radio. This is Capt. Hockran's first Captain's Call.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 19:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66851
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108440948.mp3
    Length: 00:31:49
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
