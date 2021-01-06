Knowledge Man Part 1: Up, Up, and Away!

This radio spot is about Knowledge Man and his encounter with someone who has gotten himself into trouble while going for a swim. Knowledge man gives him tools he can use to avoid this situation in the future.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2021 04:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66822
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108434647.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Artist
|LCpl Logan Beeney
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
