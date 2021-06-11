Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shogo Radio Top 10 Countdown 11 June 2021

    JAPAN

    06.11.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    One scoped our of Shogo Radio from June 11th, 2021. This hour features the weekly top 10 countdown. Hosted by SSgt Samuel Burns and MC2 Andre Richard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.01.2021 20:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66821
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108434283.mp3
    Length: 00:12:27
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shogo Radio Top 10 Countdown 11 June 2021, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    afn
    tokyo
    pacific
    regional

