    Blue Devil Podcast: BG John C. Hafley, DCG-Ops

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Audio by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Brigadier Gen. John C. Hafley, the deputy commanding general for operations, 88th RD, joins the podcast to discuss his background and his role as DCG-O and DCG-Mobilization.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.01.2021 16:40
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:12:20
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Devil Podcast: BG John C. Hafley, DCG-Ops, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Army Reserve
    DCG-Ops
    88th Readiness Division

