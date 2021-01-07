Brigadier Gen. John C. Hafley, the deputy commanding general for operations, 88th RD, joins the podcast to discuss his background and his role as DCG-O and DCG-Mobilization.
Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
Date Posted:
|07.01.2021 16:40
Length:
|00:12:20
Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Blue Devil Podcast: BG John C. Hafley, DCG-Ops, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
