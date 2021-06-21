Adam Smith, Jeffrey Stevens and Daniel Morales sit down with Brannen Parrish to discuss the VA Hospital Hillside Project at the VA Hospital at Muskogee, Oklahoma. The Dam Safety Production Center is works out of the Tulsa District but works directly for the Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The engineers discussed various topics including civil engineering, structural engineering and geotechnical engineering and how engineering and construction work have changed over the years.
|06.21.2021
|06.28.2021 18:43
|Newscasts
|66786
|2106/DOD_108427045.mp3
|01:08:42
|2021
|Blues
|TULSA, OK, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Corpstruction Episode 1: The VA Hospital at Muskogee, by Brannen Parrish
