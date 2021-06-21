Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction Episode 1: The VA Hospital at Muskogee

    Corpstruction Episode 1: The VA Hospital at Muskogee

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Adam Smith, Jeffrey Stevens and Daniel Morales sit down with Brannen Parrish to discuss the VA Hospital Hillside Project at the VA Hospital at Muskogee, Oklahoma. The Dam Safety Production Center is works out of the Tulsa District but works directly for the Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
    The engineers discussed various topics including civil engineering, structural engineering and geotechnical engineering and how engineering and construction work have changed over the years.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 18:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66786
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108427045.mp3
    Length: 01:08:42
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction Episode 1: The VA Hospital at Muskogee, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    VA
    Civil Engineering
    construction
    Structural Engineering
    retaining walls
    geotechnical engineering

