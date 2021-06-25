Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 59 Change of Command

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 59 Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Several leadership changes across the installation lead us to look at the elements of the formal ceremony and what they signify.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 12:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66769
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108422844.mp3
    Length: 00:03:07
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 59 Change of Command, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Ceremony #MilHistory #ChangeofCommand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT