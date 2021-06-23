Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 106

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with John Freeman, South Carolina Military Museum weapons curator, and Heather McPherson, South Carolina Military Museum curator of history, about the importance of Independence day and the reopening of the South Carolina Military Museum exhibits’ that have been closed since March of 2020. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 08:46
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    South Carolina National Guard
    Independence Day
    July 4th 1776
    Palmetto Guardian
    South Carolina Military Museum
    Military Podcast

