On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with John Freeman, South Carolina Military Museum weapons curator, and Heather McPherson, South Carolina Military Museum curator of history, about the importance of Independence day and the reopening of the South Carolina Military Museum exhibits’ that have been closed since March of 2020. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 08:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66759
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108421184.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:16
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 106, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
