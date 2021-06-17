Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 52 - Real Talk LGBTQI+

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Audio by Miriam Thurber 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of AETC, sits down with Brig. Gen. Brenda Cartier to discuss LGBTQ+ issues and initiatives in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 10:52
    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 52 - Real Talk LGBTQI+, by Miriam Thurber

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

